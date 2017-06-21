Construction Begins On New Jackson County Judicial Center

Ground was broken last Wednesday, June 14, on a new 38,000 square foot Judicial Center for the Jackson County Circuit and Superior Courts. The new facility in Brownstown will provide space for four courtrooms, as well as office space for court staff and various support offices including space to house the Prosecutor, County Clerk and Child Support Offices.

In addition to the new Judicial Center the project has been designed to incorporate site and parking improvements along Sugar Street and throughout the site housing the new facility adjacent to Jackson County’s courthouse.

Garmong Construction Services is providing construction management services on the facility designed by architects RQAW Corporation. The project is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in late summer 2018.