Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON PROPOSED CUMULATIVE FIRE BUILDING EQUIPMENT FUND FOR PERSHING FIRE DISTRICT.

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Pershing Fire District in Jackson County, Indiana that the County Commissioners will consider at the Courthouse Annex located at 220 E. Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana at 6:00 p.m. on July 5, 2017, the establishment of a Cumulative Fire Building and Equipment Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-8-14-2 for the purposes as follows

For all uses as set out in IC 36-8-14-2.

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2018. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposal for establishment of the Cumulative Fire Building and Equipment Fund is subject to approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the Cumulative Fund by the Jackson County Commissioners, the Pershing Fire District will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 10 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this 14th day of June, 2017

Dated this 21st day of June, 2017.

Jackson County Auditor

6/14, 6/21 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON PROPOSED CUMULATIVE CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the County Commissioners will consider at 220 E. Walnut St. Brownstown, Indiana at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on July 5th, 2017, the re-establishment of a Cumulative Capital Development Fund for all uses as set out under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-14.5.

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2018. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposal for re-establishment of the Cumulative Capital Development Fund is subject to approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the Cumulative Capital Development Fund by the County Commissioners, the County will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 50 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this 14th day of June, 2017

Dated this 21st day of June, 2017

Jackson County Commissioners

06/14, 06/21 hspaxlp