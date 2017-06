Baron Riley and Zoe Bowman were crowned the Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival Prince & Princess prior to opening ceremonies on Thursday. Baron is the son of Bobby & Susie Riley; Zoe is the daughter of Courtney Densford & Josh Hodge.

Left to right are Prince 1st runner up Jackson Robinette, Prince Baron Riley, Princess Zoe Bowman, Princess 2nd runner-up Brooke Goebel, Princess 1st runner-up Makaila Hollan.