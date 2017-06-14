Community’s 42nd Patriotic Festival Enjoys Perfect Weather

Not too hot, not too humid, and a gentle breeze blowing each day made a comfortable time for crowds to take in the past weekend’s Red, White & Blue Festival.

“The weather was perfect,” said festival director Sherry Bridges who has seen the community event swelter under hot & humid weather, three days of rain, and one year, nearly blown away by a tornado.

“We had good crowds every day and a record crowd on Friday,” she said. “I love hearing the crowd roar when the fireworks are finished. Zambelli does a great job.”

For those who think ahead, Bridges said next year’s festival will be June 7-9, 2018.

The Red, White & Blue Festival Parade had 36 entries, according to organizer Marion Gill

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, agents Patty Martin & Jackie Hare, was judged Best Overall parade entry

Other division winners included:

Float: Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1925

Marching Unit: Boy Scouts #522

Commercial Unit: Crothersville Police Dept.

Animal Unit: Rescue Ryder K9 Education

Bike/4 Wheeler: Patrick Sweazy

Antique Car/Truck: Baa Baa Black Jeep owned by Mark Thurman Gill

Antique Tractor: Dustin Metz with a 1953 IH Farmall Super M

Horse Hitch Team: Caudill Farms, James & Sandra Caudill, Belgian Draft Horses

Liberty and Freedom Red, White, and Blue 5-K Run/Walk was run on Saturday. Ben Rusch won the event with a time of 18:10.

Other competitors include:

2. Ethan Fugate, 18:12

3. Chase Rusch 19:34

4. Xavier Rane, 20:57

5. Steven Bellamy, 21:47

6. Conner Neace, 21:47

7. Sticky (Anthony) Hall, 22:07

8. Steve Plasse, 25:16

9. John Riley, 26:34

10. Joshua Lewis, 27:50

11. Elijah Plasse, 30:12

12. Colton Peacock, 30:38

13. Braden Peacock, 42:31

14. Nicole Spencer, 49:56

15. Kayla Mason, 53:50

16. Abby Freeman, 53:50

Nick Tatlock won the adult division in the Porkburger eating contest while Elijah Plasse took the honors in the youth division.

Pet & Bike Parade winners were: Mason Scrogham, Austin Cook, and Gavin Wiesman.

Amanda Gorbett won the cake baking contest and Debra Jones took first in the pie division.

Saturday’s Bubble Gum Contest was won by Hunter Bean, blowing the largest bubble. Second place went to Tristian Tatlock and Ean Tatlock took third place.

Thursday’s Baby Contest was another big crowd attraction. Winners were:

Birth to 3 months: Boys, 1st, Maverick Densford son fo Chance & Tinisha Densford of Austin; 2nd, Otis Densford son of Charles & Tina Densford of Crothersville; Girls, 1st Lilah McIntosh daughter of Sylan McIntosh and Ally Burchett of Austin; 2nd Aleigha Shewmaker daughter of Kristen Cruthers of Crothersville.

4-6 Months: Boys, 1st Landon Austin, son of Eric & Stephanie Austin of Seymour; 2nd Berkeley McCrady son of Erica McCrady & Greg Couch of Scottsburg. Girls: 1st Serenity Sizemore daughter of David & Savannah Sizemore of Crothersville; 2nd Layla Couch, daughter of Alyssa & Brandon Couch of Austin.

7-12 months: Boys, 1st Lucas Orrill son of David & Tiffany Orrill of Paris Crossing; 2nd Sebastian Pike son of Jerry & Brandi Pike of Scottsburg. Girls: 1st Madalyn Gay daughter of Gavin & Hilliary Gay of Crothersville; 2nd Hannah Lewis, daughter of Chrisley & Rachel Lewis of Seymour.

13-24 Months: Boys, 1st Oliver Bowling son of Dustin & Rachael Bowling of Austin; 2nd Camden Spencer son of Todd & Rachelle Spencer of Jeffersonville. Girls: 1st Ansley Williams daughter of Chance & Kylinda Williams of Seymour; 2nd Natalie Newman daughter of Shay Seal of Scottsburg.

25-36 Months: Boys, 1st Emerson Lester son of Sage Lacey of Seymour; 2nd Wyatt Henderson son of James & Leeza Riley of Austin. Girls: 1st Emryne Bowling, daughter of Casey & Hannah Bowling of Seymour; 2nd Lela Stout, daughter of Blaine Stout of Seymour.

37-48 Months: Boys, 1st Kase Gasser, son of Brian & Brittany Gasser of Scottsburg. Girls: 1st Delaney Smith, daughter of Amber Smith and Shawn Kendall of Seymour; 2nd Laikyn LaMaster daughter of Ashley LaMaster of Scottsburg.

Twins: 1st Kaylee & Haylee Sizemore, daughters of David & Savannah Sizemore of Crothersville.

The Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival would like to thank our corporate sponsors, Aisin Drivetrain, Aisin Chemical, Cerro Wire, The Peoples Bank, Rumpke, Schneck Medical Center, Bob Poynter GM, Radio 96.3, Huffine Tool & Supply, Rose Acre Farms, Stewart-Hoagland Funeral Home and FBPH of North Vernon.