Crothersville Couple To Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. John Nehrt of Crothersville will observe their 70th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2017. John and the former Clarice Kovener were married June 21, 1947 at Immanuel United Church of Christ by the Rev. Eugene Bickel. Mr. & Mrs. E. Lynn Kiewit served as best man and matron of honor.

John and Clarice are the parents of three children: Mike (Deb) Nehrt of Rock Springs, Georgia, Cindy (the late Mike) Cozart of Crothersville and Holly (Kevin) Foster of Seymour; five grandchildren, Tracy Graviet, Neal Nehrt, Julie Cozart, Devin (Carol) Cozart and Drew Foster and three great-grandchildren, Paige Graviet, Michael Cozart and Dale ‘Mitchell’ Cozart.

The couple have lived on West Main Street in Crothersville for the last 70 years and also attended the church in which they were married serving on numerous boards, teaching Sunday school and playing the organ until it closed in 2016.