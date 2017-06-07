Food, Family Fun, Fireworks At 42nd Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival

The Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival kicks off June 8 for a flag waving salute to Old Glory and military service veterans. This year’s event is June 8-10 held at the Crothersville Community School grounds.

This is the 42nd festival for the annual patriotic salute tagged as “Indiana’s Most Patriotic Festival”, said festival director Sherry Bridges. “Our community takes pride in honoring our veterans and Old Glory.”

Terry Prine will be master of ceremonies throughout the three-day festival. Bobby Deal is entertainment chairman.

Fun Services-Indiana will be kicking off the festival on Wednesday June 7 with bracelet night. Wristbands for the, “Family Fun Zone” will be $8. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wristbands for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $10 with single tickets $1. Hours for Thursday and Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Always a crowd draw, the Baby Contest registration will begin at 2:30 on Thursday June 8 in the CHS gym. Judging begins at 4 p.m. Categories are, birth to three months, four to seven months, eight to 12 months, 13 to 24 months, 25 to 36 months and 37 to 48 months. First and second will be awarded to a boy and a girl in each category.

Entry fee is $5 dollars. Winners will announced from the stage at 6 p.m. ACTS, (Actors Community Theater Seymour) is sponsoring this event.

At 5:30 p.m. the 42nd RWB Prince and Princess will be crowned from the stage. Crothersville FFA is sponsoring the contest. The 41st RWB Prince and Princess, Devin Morgan and Jamie Caudill will crown the new royalty.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 6:30 p.m. as the community pauses to salute a local veteran and honor, “Old Glory”.

At 7 p.m. Donovan Harris will take center stage. Harris a singer -songwriter from Tampico has been singing and playing music since he was 4 years old. His love of music ranges from Country Western to Ragtime Blues.

Gospel group, Redemption Cross will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. followed by The Colwells at 8:30 p.m.

A dulcimer group comprised of local and area players will perform at Hamacher Hall on East Howard Street this Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. as a part of the Red, White & Blue Festival. This is a free program sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association.

‘Colts in Motion’, a 42-foot long traveling museum full of interactive Colts history and memorabilia will be set up on Preston Street in front of the gym from 5 to 7 p.m.

Matthew Williams will perform from the stage at 5 p.m. followed by the Country Kickers at 5:30pm

105.3 WMPI of Scottsburg will broadcast live from the festival grounds and visitors will have the opportunity to spin the wheel for prizes.

Backwoods Bluegrass takes the stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by Grandview Junction featuring former resident Linda Miller Musselwhite at 7:45 p.m.

Capping off at 8:45pm will be James White and Deer Creek.

The Festival starts early Saturday morning, June 10. The entire day is filled with wholesome fun family activities. The Crothersville FFA will be serving a traditional breakfast of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage and at 7 a.m.

At 8 a.m. the Lady Tigers Volleyball team will sponsor a co-ed Volleyball Tournament in the boys gym.

The Crothersville Library announced that it would be closed all day Saturday to celebrate the Red, White & Blue Festival.

At 10 a.m. the Crothersville-Vernon Twp. Fire Department will sponsor the Water Ball Contest. Registration is at 9 a.m. They will be set up in the Elementary parking lot.

At 10 a.m. is the Bubble Gum Blowing Contest in front of the stage. Age groups are, five to seven years, eight to 10, 11 to 12 and 13 and up. Prizes will be given in each age group. Also, at 10 a.m. is registration for the Pedal Tractor Pull sponsored by the Traditional Young Farmers. Pulling will begin at 10:30 a.m. on South Preston in front of festival ground.

At 11 a.m., Denise Maxie will set the table for the constants as they participate in the FFA Pork Burger Eating Contest. Constants will see how many, “World Famous FFA Pork Burgers” they can eat in 10 minutes. The winner will receive a cash prize.

A cake and pie contest will be held at the Crothersville Town Hall. Baked good can be registered from 10 to 11 a.m. by entering the meeting room door with judging taking place at 11:15 a.m. Categories for the pies are: fruit, cream, your specialty and cobblers. For the cakes: layer, sheet, decorated and your speciality. Winners will be announced from the stage at 5:15 p.m. with the auction of the baked entries to follow. The event is sponsored by the Crothersville Town Council.

Marion Gill, Parade Chairman and her team will be set up at the corner of East and Bard Streets at 10:30 a.m. to register entry’s for the 42nd RWB Parade. Judging begins at 1 p.m.

For almost 40 years children of the community have been decorating their bicycles and dressing up their pets in red, white and blue. This year the Pet & Bike Parade will be at noon in front of the stage. Cash prizes will be given to the winners. Ages groups are pre-school to kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade.

The Long Family singers a gospel group from Freetown will take the stage at 12:30 p.m.

The 42nd RWB Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Grand Marshal is the Lady Tigers Basketball Team sectional winners coached by Kevin Hensley.

Stars & Stripes will be stepping to the music in front of the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Adam Schill of Big Top Productions will entertain children of all ages at 4 p.m. Adam will also be strolling the grounds after his performace bringing smiles to everyone.

Brian Fink will be performing at 4:30 p.m on stage.

The Cake and Pie winners will be announced at 5:15 and all entry’s will be auctioned off. Proceeds will go to the 2018 RWB Zambelli Fireworks fund.

KO’s Martial Arts will be doing a demonstration at 5:30 p.m. followed by singer Matthew Williams at 6 p.m.

Monday Night Special will be entertaining us at 7:15 p.m. Closing out the night will be headliner band, Alley Katz at 8:15 p.m.

Vendor Raffles will be drawn at 9 p.m. from the stage.

Robert Becker and the Coolbus from Radio 96.3 WJAA will broadcast live starting at 9 p.m. and will start the countdown at 10 p.m. as Zambelli Fireworks lights up the Crothersville sky. Visitors are encouraged to come early with their lawn chairs or blanket mark their spot and head to the festival grounds and enjoy the food, visit with family and friends.

Throughout the festival the Antique Farm Machinery Show will take place along Howard Street. Kevin and Melanie Hoevener are again organizing this event which promices to be another great show.

The Crothersville-Vernon Twp. Fire Department will be frying fish at the firehouse on Moore Street Thursday through Saturday.

Handicap parking will be in the school Administration Building parking lot at the south end of Preston Street. Restrooms are located inside the gym entrance to the left.

The festival asks that visitors leave their pets at home unless they are in a contest or a service animal. Also, bicycles are not to be ridden on festival grounds unless in the parade.

The RWB Festival Committee encourages the community to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the events while visiting with family and friends.