Festival Events At Hamacher Hall

A dulcimer group comprised of local and area players will perform at Hamacher Hall on East Howard Street this Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. as a part of the Red, White & Blue Festival. This is a free program sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association. Water, tea and lemonade will be available for a donation.

On Saturday, June 10, those attending the festival are encouraged to visit Hamacher Hall anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to take a break in the air-conditioned building.

Local historical items will be on display, and pop and snacks will be available for purchase.

For more information about Hamacher Hall events call Linda (812-521-3695) or Brenda (812-793-2760).