‘Colts In Motion’ Coming To Festival Friday

Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival will feature “Colts In Motion” this Friday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m. “There is no better way to show your Colts pride than visiting this unique event,” said festival organizer Marion Gill.

Colts In Motion is a 42-foot-long traveling museum full of interactive Colts history and memorabilia. It will visit Jackson County for the first time at the Crothersville festival.

Colts In Motion includes:

•Compare your hands to those of Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck and Colts Wide Receiver TY Hilton.

•Feel the difference between the old Astroturf and new Fieldturf.

•Learn more about the best venue in sports, Lucas Oil Stadium.

•Check out game worn items worn by TY Hilton, Adam Vinatieri, and Phillip Dorsett.

•Colts In Motion includes six interactive TVs, including highlights of Colts playmakers both past and present.

•Test your Colts knowledge with our touchscreen quiz

•See replicas of the 2006 Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl Ring.