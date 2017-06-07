Public Notice

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

Stormwater Improvements Project

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements.

This project consists of a Lump Sum bid for the construction of three pre-cast four sided small structure box culverts for Hominy Ditch at Kovener Street, Park Avenue, and Bethany Road, along with other miscellaneous and related items.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the Town of Crothersville, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 111 E Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 until 10:00 a.m. (local time) on June 28, 2017. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Crothersville Stormwater Improvements” and the name and address of the Bidder.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the Town will provide such provisions as long as the request is made by June 20, 2017.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am (Local Time) on June 14, 2017 at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana 47229. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file at:

The Offices of FPBH, Inc., 72 Henry Street, North Vernon, IN 47265

Or

The Office of the Clerk Treasurer of Crothersville

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana 47229

Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045, bbender@fpbhonline.com) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the Owner (i.e. The Town of Crothersville), in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate bid, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder. The lowest, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs under Executive Order 12549.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2005) included with the Specifications.

Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement (i.e. Indiana Form 96A or equivalent). The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder s properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Wage rates on the project shall not be less than the federal wage scale published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bidders on this work shall be required to comply with the provisions of the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The Bidders shall also comply with the requirements of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 entitled Construction Contractors – Affirmative Action Requirements. A copy of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 may be found in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Bidders attention is also called to the “Minority/Women Business Participation” requirements contained in the Project Specifications. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has adopted a State goal of 10% participation for minority and women owned businesses for construction related or purchase related contracts for the work.

The Contractor must meet guidelines and practices established by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and appropriate federal regulations including: 1) Executive Order 11246, 2) Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, as amended, 3) Certification of Non- Segregated Facilities, 4) OMB Circular A-102, 5) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 6) Section 504, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 7) Age Discrimination Act of 1975, 8) Executive Order 12138, 9) Conflict of Interest Clause, 10) Retention and Custodial Requirements for Records Clause, 11) Contractors and Subcontractors Certifications, and others that may be appropriate or necessary.

Contract procurement is subject to the federal regulations contained in the OMB Circular A-102, Sections B and O and the State of Indiana requirements contained in IC-36-1-9 and IC-36-1-12.

Any contract(s) awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract.

Town of Crothersville

Town Hall

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, IN 47229

