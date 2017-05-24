36 Seniors To Take Part In CHS Commencement Friday

Thirty-Six seniors with the Class of 2017 are scheduled to take part in the 121st Commencement Ceremony at Crothersville High School this Friday, May 26.

Seniors will enter the gym at 8 p.m. to the traditional tune of ‘Pomp & Circumstance’.

Class of 2017 secretary Tristan Maschino will offer opening words followed by a welcome by CHS Principal David Schill.

Gabriella Walters will give the salutatorian address followed by a class history by Deven Lemen.

Madison Reynolds will give the valedictorian address followed by a video of class memories.

Principal Schill will introduce the class and School Superintendent Dr. Terry Goodin will present diplomas.

Class President Keeley Kessler will lead her class in the transfer of tassels followed by closing words by Bailey Hines, class treasurer.

The newly graduated CHS Class of 2017 will depart the gym to the tune of ‘Best Day Of My Life’.

The Class of 2017 motto is “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, our memories are forever within us.”

The class flower is the Gerbera Daisy and the class colors are Scarlet, Silver and White.

The Class of 2017 sponsors are Valerie Mains and Kistian Reynolds.

Taking part in the school’s 121st commencement are Brandon Duane Banks, Breanna Barger, Isaiah Allen Burnett, Jamie Allen Eugene Buxton, Katrina Ann Christian, Brittany Rene Clem, Trenton Cruz Collings.

Also Allison Taylor Davidson, Jule Elsner, Holly Renee Engleking, Seth Everd Eversole, Jessie Glenn Fink, Mary Chrystal Groenenboom-Johnson, Imke Luise Martha Hartmann.

Also Bailey Elizabeth Hines, Seth Leroy Hoevener, William Tyler Hoevener, Nina Marie Jaworek, Keeley Chelsie Keasler, Kasmir Breann Kelshaw, Noah Thomas Kodetzki.

Also Devin McKay Lemen, Megan Alexandra Locke, Brett Alan Andrew Lucas, Abby Joy Mains, Tristan Hope Maschino, Emily Nicole McCleery, Robert John Conner O’Sullivan.

Also Hannah Elizabeth Ortman, Madison Elizabeth Reynolds, Brady Alexander Riley, Brittany Elaine Ross, Jacob Tyler Rucker, Tosha Leoda Tincher, Gabriela Marie Walters, Hanna Marie Wyra.