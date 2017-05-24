Retirement Open House For David Schill

There will be a retirement open house in honor of David Schill in the CHS Cafetorium tomorrow (Thursday). May 25, from 3-7 pm.

David has been at Crothersville Jr./Sr. High School for more than 20 years. Whether he was your shop teacher, your assistant principal, your principal, or simply your friend, we invite you to come help us celebrate his retirement and wish him well.

If you aren’t able to attend but would like to share a memory, a picture, or a note, you can email those to mrschillretires@gmail.com