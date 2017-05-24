Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Jackson County Assessor will receive sealed bids for the services listed below at the Jackson County Assessor’s Office, 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220 until 10:00 AM EST the 1st of June, 2017, and they will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 AM EST in the assessor’s office.

The Jackson County Assessor will contract for a Professional Appraiser to provide appraisal support for the 2022 Cyclical Reassessment of all residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, exempt and utility parcels in Jackson County.

The “Contractor” as defined in I.C. 6-1.1-4-17(c) must be certified under IC 6-1.1-31.7 as a Level III assessor-appraiser in order to bid. The Contractor must have extensive experience in the use and application of Indiana Assessment Standards and must be able to provide a Performance Bond.

Specifications for this project which describe the scope of services to be provided and other terms and conditions are available in the office of the Jackson County Assessor.

The County Assessor reserves the right to accept or reject any bid and to waive any irregularities in bidding. All bids may be held for a period not to exceed 30 days before the contract is awarded, during which time no bid may be withdrawn.

Katie Kaufman

Jackson County Assessor

5/24 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Crothersville requests proposals for the fee contingent provision of grant administration technical assistance services appropriate to the implementation of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP), Selection Criteria, and Ranking Criteria is available from Town Hall, 111 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229, or by calling (812) 793-2311 during regular business hours. Following are the criteria and weight for evaluating proposals: Similar Program Experience (30 pts), Full Range of Services (25 pts.), Past Record Performance (20 pts.), Time Capacity Limitations (15 pts.) and Proposed Fee (10 pts.).

Proposals must be received at the above address by close of business Friday, June 2, 2017, or they will be returned unopened. Federal affirmative action and equal employment opportunity provisions apply to this project, and there is a 10% MBE/WBE goal.

Contact the Crothersville Town Hall for additional information regarding the proposed CDBG project during regular business hours at (812) 793-2311.

Lenvel Robinson

Town Council President

Town of Crothersville

5/17, 5/24 hspaxlp