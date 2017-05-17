Crothersville Woman Charged After Man Found Dead

A 26-year-old Crothersville woman was charged with obstruction of justice following a death investigation north of Crothersville, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Last Thursday, May 11, the Indiana State Police responded to a report of deceased person at a residence on County Road 500 South, just north of Crothersville.

The investigation, being conducted by Indiana State Police Detectives, began around 10 a.m., when troopers were called to 10806 East County Road 500 South after a family member found Clarence Howard, 51, deceased inside the home. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Mattie Joann Kendall, 26, of Crothersville, altered the scene and left residence before detectives could speak with her.

Kendall was later found to be walking along I-65 near Crothersville. After speaking with detectives, Kendall was arrested on a charge of Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 5:13 p.m. to await her initial court appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

An autopsy was conducted on Clarence Howard, authorities reported. The autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time for final determination of cause of death. Foul play is not suspected in his death at this time, Wheeles said.