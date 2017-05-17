Bard Street Park ‘May Funfest’ This Saturday

Crothersville Parks Board will hosting May Funfest this Saturday, May 20, at Bard Street Park from noon to 5 p.m. “There will be something for everyone,” said Danieta Foster, spokesperson for the Crothersville Parks Board, the event organizer.

The Lunch Box of Crothersville will be at the park selling carnival foods.

Events include the Crothersville Police Dept will be promoting bicycle safety, the Crothersville Fishing Team will have a “fish pond” for fishing, the Parks Board will be providing a bounce house and 21 foot inflatable slide for the youngsters.

There will be face painting and carnival games and various vendors will be set up demonstrating and selling their products.

For $1 a chance, residents can take a turn throwing pitches at the dunking booth getting volunteers wet. So far scheduled to be in the dunk booth are Chief of Police Brent Turner, Officer Chris Cooper, County Reserve Officer Charlie Murphy, town councilman Chad Wilson and town utility worker Nick Tatlock will spend some time in the booth taunting residents to try to dunk them, said Foster.

For residents who enjoy gardening, the school greenhouse will be open special hours during ‘May Funfest’ on Saturday.

A wide variety of vegetable and flowering plants are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school greenhouse is open during school hours of 8-3 each day school is in session in May.