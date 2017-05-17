Lady Tigers To Be Red, White & Blue Festival Parade Marshals

The history setting, Crothersville Lady Tigers basketball team—the first in the school’s history to win a sectional—will be the parade marshals for the 42nd Red, White & Blue Festival parade on Saturday, June 10, according to parade organizer Marion Gill.

Registrations for the parade are currently being accepted.

“We are excited to be holding Indiana’s Most Patriotic Festival for 42 years and having the history setting Lady Tigers taking part adds to exciting festivities,” said Gill.

Area residents and groups wishing to participate can obtain a registration form by contacting Gill at 812-216-8146, emailing MarionL8@frontier.com or by writing her at PO Box 42, Crothersville, IN 47229

The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. from Bard Street Park and will head west to US 31, then south to Moore Street, the east to Preston, then north on Preston through the festival grounds.