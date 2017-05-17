Police Investigating Skimming Scam At Austin Fuel Mart

The Indiana State Police are investigating a scam involving a skimming device at the Fuel Mart Truck Stop next to Interstate at Exit #34, in Austin.

According to ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin, on Tuesday, May 9, the operators of the truck stop contacted the Indiana State Police stating they had located a card skimming device on gas pump #3 at the station.

“The device was immediately removed and has since been secured in evidence at the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg,” Goodin said. “However, it is unknown how long the skimming device was on the gas pump but owners believe it had been there since at least May 1.”

Anyone who purchased fuel at this gas station and thinks their credit or debit card may have been compromised contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg, at 812-246-5424, Goodin said.