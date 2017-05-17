Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Crothersville requests proposals for the fee contingent provision of grant administration technical assistance services appropriate to the implementation of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP), Selection Criteria, and Ranking Criteria is available from Town Hall, 111 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229, or by calling (812) 793-2311 during regular business hours. Following are the criteria and weight for evaluating proposals: Similar Program Experience (30 pts), Full Range of Services (25 pts.), Past Record Performance (20 pts.), Time Capacity Limitations (15 pts.) and Proposed Fee (10 pts.).

Proposals must be received at the above address by close of business Friday, June 2, 2017, or they will be returned unopened. Federal affirmative action and equal employment opportunity provisions apply to this project, and there is a 10% MBE/WBE goal.

Contact the Crothersville Town Hall for additional information regarding the proposed CDBG project during regular business hours at (812) 793-2311.

Lenvel Robinson

Town Council President

Town of Crothersville

5/17, 5/24 hspaxlp