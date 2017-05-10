Antique Farm Machinery On Display at Fairgrounds

The 8th annual Jackson County Antique Machinery Show will be held this Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13 at the Jackson County Fairground.

Featured equipment this year will be Ford & Fordson Tractors & equipment and Michigan Built engines.

The show includes all types of antique farming power equipment as well as hit & miss engines, antique tools, antique farm displays, primitive skills and crafts will be demonstrated.

Food is available all three days.

The show opens at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is $2. Golfcarts will require a $5 fee and proof of insurance. No bicycles or 4-wheelers are permitted.

For more information call 812-525-2718 or 812-216-5597.