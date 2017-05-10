Mothers To Be Honored At Hamacher Hall May 20

The Crothersville Town Players will host their annual Mother’s Day event on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hamacher Hall, 211 E. Howard Street. Light refreshments will be served along with special entertainment. Ladies of all ages are welcome. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for students, and no charge for those under 6.

Please call for reservations. For reservations, or for more information, call Linda at 812-521-3695 or Brenda at 812-793-2760.

Crothersville Town Players are a part of Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, and funds raised are used for maintenance and improvements at Hamacher Hall and the Annex Building. Donations are always welcome, and are tax-deductible.