Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson Township Trustee, Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper fiscal body will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at their regular meeting plat at 1415 Corporate Way, Seymour, IN at 5:00 p.m. on the 25th day of May, 2017.

Township Government

Other Services & Charges 10,000

Total Township Government 10,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 10, 2017

William R. Marsh

Jackson Township Trustee

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of March 2017.

Circuit Court

Lorie Gutierrez, $613.39; Melissa Hayes, $120.00; Blondie’s Pizzeria, $94.28; Quill Corp, $387.55; Comcast Cable, $571.30; Bedford Office Supply, $106.59; Pitney Bowes, $375.00; Business Info Systems Inc, $1,446.00; Sanders Technology Group, $1,500.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $1,331.67; Visa, $1,275.52

Superior Court II

Maria Hendrix, $50.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $815.88; Bedford Office Supply, $972.00; Farrow & Thompson, $25.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of April 2017.

Circuit Court

Lorie Gutierrez, $168.76; Melissa Hayes, $392.00; Pewter Hall, $55.00; Brownstown Auto Parts, $17.99; Bedford Office Supply, $55.67; Quill Corp, $186.37; Jane Rogers, $100.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $518.43; Phillips & Co, $400.00; Postmaster, $1401.50; Business Info Systems Inc, $1446.00

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $3600.00; Bedford Office Supply, $345.97; Business Info Systems Inc, $1446.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF JACKSON COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION TO ENTER INTO A PROPOSED LEASE OF FACILITIES WITH JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Owners of real property, and registered voters residing, in the Jackson County, Indiana, hereby are given notice that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) has determined, at its meeting held April 18, 2017, that (I) a need exists for a new Judicial Center, as defined and described in the resolution adopted by the Board on April 18, 2017, and (II) to the extent permitted by law to take all of the necessary steps to finance all or a portion of the costs of all, or as many as is possible based on the facts and circumstances at the time, of the Judicial Center by entering into a proposed lease (the “Lease”) between the Jackson County Building Corporation, as lessor (the “Building Corporation”), and the County, as lessee, upon all or any portion of any of the premises subject to the Lease. The Building Corporation, as lessor, will issue lease rental revenue bonds (the “Lease Rental Revenue Bonds”) in one or more series secured by and payable from the lease payments under the Lease.

The total maximum original aggregate principal amount of the Lease Rental Revenue Bonds will not exceed $13,000,000. The maximum term for each series of the Lease Rental Revenue Bonds will not exceed twenty-five (25) years from the date of issue, and the lease rental set forth in the Lease will have a maximum term not to exceed twenty-five (25) years, beginning on the date that the Judicial Center is completed.

Dated: May 3, 2017.

Jackson County Building Corporation

And

Jackson County, Indiana

Jackson County Auditor

