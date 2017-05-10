So What Have You Learned?

by Curt Kovener

We never quit learning. I have learned a lot about people over my six+ decades around the area. Good friends recently shared what they have learned over the years…all life observances

I’ve learned…

•That just one person saying to me, “You’ve made my day!” makes my day.

•That the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person. (Of course, now that I are one, no one wants to listen.)

•That being kind is more important than being right.

•That I can always pray for someone when I don’t have the strength to help him in any other way.

•That no matter how serious your life requires you to be, everyone needs a friend to act goofy with.

•That money doesn’t buy class. (But it can make you presidential.)

• That to ignore the facts does not change the facts.

• That the easiest way for me to grow as a person is to surround myself with people smarter than I am.

•That it’s those small daily happenings that make life so interesting.

•That everyone you meet deserves to be greeted with a smile.

•That opportunities are never lost; someone will take the ones

you miss.

•That everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it.

•That the less time I have to work with, the more things I get done.