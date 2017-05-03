Conservation Club Fish Fry Saturday, May 13

The Tri-County Conservation Club of Crothersville will serve their Fish Fry and Walking Taco’s on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

This is a change from the traditional first Saturday of the month so everyone can take in the Crothersville Community Yard Sales.

Everyone is invited to bring their yard sale leftovers and use the premises on that Saturday in a flea market for a small donation of $5 a space.

Call in orders can be taken 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. by calling 812-498-4447 or 812-498-4448.

The Saturday menu will consist of Fish Sandwiches, Tacos in a bag, French Fries, desserts and drinks.