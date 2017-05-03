Public Notices

Public Notice

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1704-EU-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OLEN NANTZ, DECEASED.

NOTICE OF PROBATE WITH ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Todd M. Nantz was on the 17th day of April, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Olen Nantz, deceased, who died intestate on March 31, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 17th day of April, 2017.

/s/ Amanda Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

04/26, 5/ 3 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Driftwood Township, Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper fiscal body will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at the location of 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220 at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on the 17th day of May, 2017.

General Fund

Other Services & Charges 5,000

Total General Fund 5,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: April 28, 2017

John McCrary

Fiscal Officer

5/3 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 17th day of May, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Health Department Fund

Other Services & Charges 6,500

Total Health

Department Fund 6,500

Emergency Management Special

Appropriation Fund

Supplies 225

Other Services & Charges 1,507

Total Emergency Management

Spec. Approp. Fund 1,732

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 3, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

5/3 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION BY THE COUNTY COUNCIL OF THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, INDIANA

Residents and taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”) are hereby notified that the Jackson County Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on May 17, 2017, located at Courthouse Annex Building, 220 E. Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana, on the matter of appropriating funds for the purpose of financing a portion of the Judicial Center construction. Such appropriation will be from proceeds of the sale of land for the judicial center to the Jackson County Building Corporation. The amount will not exceed $350,000. Funds to cover said appropriation are to be provided from the proceeds of the sale of the land for the Judicial Center, together with any investment earnings thereon.

The appropriations are in addition to any appropriations provided for in the existing budget and tax levy. At the public hearings, all persons shall have the right to appear and be heard on the necessity of said appropriations.

Dated: May 3, 2017.

County Auditor

Jackson County, Indiana

05/03 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF JACKSON COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION TO ENTER INTO A PROPOSED LEASE OF FACILITIES WITH JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Owners of real property, and registered voters residing, in the Jackson County, Indiana, hereby are given notice that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) has determined, at its meeting held April 18, 2017, that (I) a need exists for a new Judicial Center, as defined and described in the resolution adopted by the Board on April 18, 2017, and (II) to the extent permitted by law to take all of the necessary steps to finance all or a portion of the costs of all, or as many as is possible based on the facts and circumstances at the time, of the Judicial Center by entering into a proposed lease (the “Lease”) between the Jackson County Building Corporation, as lessor (the “Building Corporation”), and the County, as lessee, upon all or any portion of any of the premises subject to the Lease. The Building Corporation, as lessor, will issue lease rental revenue bonds (the “Lease Rental Revenue Bonds”) in one or more series secured by and payable from the lease payments under the Lease.

The total maximum original aggregate principal amount of the Lease Rental Revenue Bonds will not exceed $13,000,000. The maximum term for each series of the Lease Rental Revenue Bonds will not exceed twenty-five (25) years from the date of issue, and the lease rental set forth in the Lease will have a maximum term not to exceed twenty-five (25) years, beginning on the date that the Judicial Center is completed.

Dated: May 3, 2017.

Jackson County Building Corporation

And

Jackson County, Indiana

Jackson County Auditor

5/3 & 5/10 hspaxlp