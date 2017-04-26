Senior Citizens Serving Up ‘Best Breakfast In Jackson County’ Saturday

The Crothersville Senior Citizens will be serving up their annual Spring Breakfast this Saturday, April 29, at the Senior Center. Serving will be from 7-11 a.m.

On the menu will be biscuits & gravy, fried potatoes, eggs & sausage, fresh fruit, coffee cake, orange juice, milk, tea & coffee.

Carry out will be available and orders can be placed by calling 812-793-2523.

Cost of the meal is a free will donation.