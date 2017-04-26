The Crothersville Senior Citizens will be serving up their annual Spring Breakfast this Saturday, April 29, at the Senior Center. Serving will be from 7-11 a.m.
On the menu will be biscuits & gravy, fried potatoes, eggs & sausage, fresh fruit, coffee cake, orange juice, milk, tea & coffee.
Carry out will be available and orders can be placed by calling 812-793-2523.
Cost of the meal is a free will donation.
Senior Citizens Serving Up ‘Best Breakfast In Jackson County’ Saturday
