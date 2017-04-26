Three Austin Men Charged After Drug Investigation

An investigation that began in mid-February ended last Thursday, April 20, with the arrest of three Austin area men, according to ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin.

In late February, Indiana State Police and Austin City Police investigated an anonymous tip of drug activity at a residence on Fourth Street in Austin

When authorities at that time went to the address on Fourth Street, they located Jeffrey ‘Darin’ Hanner and two other male subjects in a vehicle parked with the engine running behind the home.

After speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, police located methamphetamine, digital scales and cash. The evidence was taken into custody. Warrants from Scott Circuit Court were issued Tuesday for the three men.

On Thursday afternoon, April 20 troopers from ISP and officers from the Austin City Police Department went to a Cypress Street residence in Austin looking for Jeffrey ‘Darin’ Hanner, 45, from Water Tower Road northeast of Austin.

Officers located Hanner at the residence and after a short foot pursuit he was apprehended and taken into custody charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

Also charged in connection with the February investigation were:

Jesse Eversole, 40, of Dana Lane, Austin, charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Joseph Riley, 40, of Main Street, Austin, charged with visiting a common nuisance. Goodin said the arrest warrant was served on him in the Scott County Jail where he was incarcerated on other charges at the time the warrant was issued.

All three men were incarcerated at Scott County Jail.