Parks Board Seeking Vendors For ‘May Funfest’

The Crothersville Parks Board will host May Funfest at Bard Street Park, from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. There will be activities for kids and adults.

The park will be open to venders, if you would like to sell your crafts, set up an informational booth, hold a bake sale or any other fundraiser, contact the Crothersville Parks Board on their facebook page, Crothersville Community Park, call 812-390-8217 or contact any of the Parks Board members.

The space is free, but donations are welcome. Any donations will be used for the parks.