Deadline Is Friday For Free Community Yard Sale Ad

The deadline for signing up for a free ad for the May 6 Community Yard Sale is 5 p.m. this Friday, Apr. 28.

The Greater Crothersville Community-Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, May 6.

The yard sales are held the first Saturday in May and October.

Residents wishing to promote their yard sale can do so by contacting the newspaper with their name and yard sale location. Yard sale ads are free.

To have a yard sale published, residents can call the newspaper office at 812-793-2188 and leave their name and sale location with the electronic secretary or information can be emailed to ctimes@frontier.com.

The community yard sale location ad will publish in next Wednesday’s Crothersville Times.