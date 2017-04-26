Public Notices

2017 County Tax Rates

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPROVAL OF EXECUTION OF LEASE FOR JUDICIAL CENTER CONSTRUCTION BY AND AMONG JACKSON COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION AND JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Pursuant to actions taken on April 18, 2017, by the Board of Commissioners of Jackson County, Indiana (the “Board”), a certain lease entitled Lease (the “Lease”) by and among the Jackson County Building Corporation (as lessor) and Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”) (as lessee) was authorized and approved for execution by the County. The President of the Board was authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the County, to execute such Lease in substantially the form approved by the Board. A copy of such executed Lease is on file with the County Auditor.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.

JACKSON COUNTY AUDITOR

4/26 hspaxlp

Public Notice

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1704-EU-000029

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OLEN NANTZ, DECEASED.

NOTICE OF PROBATE WITH ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Todd M. Nantz was on the 17th day of April, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Olen Nantz, deceased, who died intestate on March 31, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 17th day of April, 2017.

/s/ Amanda Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

04/26, 5/ 3 hspaxlp