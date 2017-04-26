I Don’t Mean To Bore You But…

by Curt Kovener

(This week’s column is an encore offering from the Curt Comment archives.)

Have you ever noticed how diametrically opposed we sometimes speak?

When someone says, “Not to change the subject, but…” what is the next thing they do? They change the subject.

And when someone says “I don’t want to start an argument, but…” whereupon an intense, heated discussion of opinions erupts.

Then there are times when you may engrossed in some activity—reading, watching TV, working on the computer—and a spouse, child, parent, sibling comes to you saying “I don’t want to disturb you but…” and then what is said disturbs you.

Or worse, when others say, “Now I don’t want to make you mad, but…” and of course the blood pressure begins to rise.

And when you hear “I don’t mean to criticize, but…” you’d better quickly put on your thick skin.

While sitting in the plethora of public meetings we’ve covered over the years, I’ve learned that whenever the speaker says, “I don’t mean to belabor the point, but…” he/she then drones on for another period of time obviously enjoying the sound of his/her voice while the dead horse is beaten further.

And when it comes down to you and a member of the boss’ family who are vying for a promotion, when the boss says, “I don’t mean to play favorites, but…” you shouldn’t count on any increase in your paycheck.

And when your soon-to-be ex-best friend says, “I don’t mean to be too personal, but…” I am sure they will eventually understand why you no longer accept their telephone calls.

And as for this week’s column, “I don’t mean to take up your time, but…”