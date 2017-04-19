Backyard Bird Habitat Workshop At Refuge Saturday



Sometimes there is a lack of domestic tranquility even in the bird world as shown by this pair of rose-breasted grosbeaks at a local backyard feeder.

A workshop to explain how to make your yard more attractive to birds will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m. at the Visitor Center.

The workshop will cover the basic needs of birds, bird-friendly plants, and simple ways people can make their yards attractive and safe places for birds. Participants in the workshop who pre-register will also receive free bird-friendly perennial plants to take home (as long as the supply lasts) courtesy of the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society. ~photo by Tracie Kovener