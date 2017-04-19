Crothersville History Month To Be Celebrated With Dinner At Hamacher Hall

April is Crothersville History Month and to celebrate an evening of history and dining is planned at Hamacher Hall this Saturday, April 22. Cost of the event is $15 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and reservations are recommended.

This annual event is sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, and funds raised are used for improvements and maintenance of Hamacher Hall. Hamacher Hall is the former First Presbyterian Church, located at 111 West Howard Street. A ramp is available for handicapped access.

For more information or for reservations, call Linda at 812-521-3695.