Town Seeking Applicants For Housing Grant

Crothersville residents age 55 & older who own their own permanent home can apply for no cost improvements during the next round of state funding with Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, according to Victoria Dake of Administrative Resources association in Columbus.

Among the improvements which can be approved include electric upgrades, improvements to HVAC & plumbing, replace roofs, upgrade windows & doors, remove lead based paint.

Also home modifications to improve handicap accessibility can be included. Accessibility tamps, bathroom upgrades for safety, door widening for wheelchairs, kitchen modifications, and improved lighting are among the projects to help allow residents to age in place and remain in their homes.

The Owner-Occupied Rehab Aging in Place Project allows eligible entities to apply for grant funding to complete repairs on owner-occupied residential properties. Funding may be used to address conditions in a home that, if left unattended, would create an issue with the integrity of the home or become a detriment to the quality of life for the residents.

The fine print of the eligibility requirements include: single family home must be on a permanent foundation, homes being bought on contract are not eligible, homes must be insured, and the home must be in need of modifications or upgrades.

Income eligibility is $32,400 for 1 person, $37,000 for 2 persons, income eligibility increases with the number of household residents.

The deadline for applying for grant funding is May 5.

“The town intends to apply for the next round of grants in July but we must show a local need for the work in order to be considered,” said Dake. “Numbers are important.”

Applications are available at town hall or the Crothersville Senor Citizens.