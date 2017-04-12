Salem Man Killed Following Altercation, Shooting In Grassy Fork Township

A Salem man visiting his mother was shot and killed by the mother’s boyfriend in eastern Grassy Fork Township last Wednesday. April 5.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Carothers, deputies from his department were called to 8049 E 400 S just before 7 p.m. with the report of a man being shot.

When law enforcement arrived they found Dustin Robbins, 35, outside the singlewide mobile home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Robbins was treated at the scene and then transported by Jackson County EMS to Schneck Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities found Darrell Edward Stanton, 56, the believed shooter, inside the home and arrested him without incident.

According to Carothers, Robbins is the son of Stanton’s girlfriend, Vickie Hollandsworth, also a resident at the Grassy Fork residence. Carothers reported that Robbins and his wife, Angela, were visiting his mother when Stanton came home.

The sheriff reported that Stanton allegedly threatened Robbins and his wife with a shotgun. A struggle took place resulting in a head wound to Stanton and a shotgun blast to Robbins.

Stanton was booked on a preliminary charge of murder and is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond pending an initial hearing, she sheriff said.

Sheriff’s deputies along with Crothersville & Brownstown Police, and Indiana State Police were on the scene.