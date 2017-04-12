Award Banquet Celebrates 60 Years Of Local FFA

Founded in 1957, the Crothersville FFA Chapter celebrated their 60th year of membership in the National FFA organization during their annual Awards Banquet last Thursday, April 6, in the CHS Cafetorium.

Award winners include: (front) Rebekah Cook, STAR Greenhand Degree; Deven Lemen STAR Farmer Degree, 12th Grade Points Winner, and DeKalb Senior Award; Angie Keasler, Honorary Member; Angie Hoevener, Honorary Member; Brittany Ross, STAR in Agri Business and Most Improved High School FFA Member; Kalynda Hoevener STAR in Agri Placement.

Back: Ella Plasse, Most Improved Junior High FFA Member; Kennadi Lakins, 7th Grade Points Winner; Ean Hunt, 8th Grade Points Winner and STAR Discovery Degree; Briar Robinson, 9th Grade Points Winner; Noah Hoskins, 11th Grade Points Winner; Grace Monroe, 10th Grade Points Winner; Evin Hoevener, 6th Grade Points Winner.

~FFA Submitted Photo