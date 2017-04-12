Electronics Recycling, Household Hazardous Waste Disposal, Document Shredding This Saturday

There will be a special combination electronics recycling, household hazardous waste collection and document shredding for Jackson County residents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15 at the Cummins 4th Street parking lot.

The event is being organized by the Jackson County Recycling District.

Acceptable electronics for recycling includes televisions, computers, printers, audio equipment, cell phones, etc.

Household hazardous waste includes residential cleaning and lawn chemicals, oil, oil-based paint, varnishes. Latex based paints are not permitted.

Personal documents, such as old bank records, financial forms, receipts and the like can be securely shredded for recycling during the event.

This special event is for Jackson County residents only. Participants should expect to show driver’s license or government issued ID to prove county residency.

For more information call the Jackson County Recycling District 812-358-4277