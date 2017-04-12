The Crothersville Area Ministerial Association will have their annual Good Friday service at the Crothersville School Cafetorium this Friday evening, April 14 at 7 p.m.
All are welcome to join in this non-denominational shared service.
An offering will be received for the CAMA Help Fund, which helps area residents with emergency needs.
Community Good Friday Service At School
The Crothersville Area Ministerial Association will have their annual Good Friday service at the Crothersville School Cafetorium this Friday evening, April 14 at 7 p.m.