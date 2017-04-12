Thoughts Found Here You May Not Like

by Curt Kovener

I am getting over a nasty cold. Or speaking more precisely, I am getting over the effects of the drugs that I took to alleviate the symptoms of my nasty cold.

My doctor once told me that a cold lasts for about a week. Or you can take some medicine and it will last about seven days.

But I have found in life that sometimes the cure is worse than the disease. Maybe I should have just run around like a two-year-old with snot dripping. (Okay, a snotty handlebar moustache is not even a pretty thing for me to think about). But the hollowheadedness from the residual cold drugs hangs around way too long.

Since I am not thinking so clear (warning to my detractors: mind your comments carefully), I will offer you some wisdom from other writers on dealing with adversity. Metaphorically, the adversity of cold drugs.

“Some men storm imaginary Alps all their lives and die in the foothills cursing difficulties which do not exist.” ~Edgar Watson Howe

“I am an old man and have known a great many troubles, but most of them never happened.” ~Mark Twain

“Suffering is one of the ways of knowing you’re alive.” ~Jessamyn West

“God will not look you over for medals, degrees or diplomas, but for scars.” ~Elbert Hubbard

“It’s easy to be independent when you’ve got money. But to be independent when you haven’t got a thing—that’s the Lord’s test.” ~Mahalia Jackson

“I personally think we developed language because of our deep need to complain.” ~Lily Tomlin

“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of something bad.” ~Harry Caray

“From those who have never sailed come the quickest and harshest judgments on bad seamanship in harsh seas.” ~Susan Glaspell

“It’s no use to grumble and complain, it’s just as cheap and easy to rejoice;

When God sorts out the weather and sends rain—why, rain’s my choice.” ~James Whitcomb Riley