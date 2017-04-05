National Champions

The St. John Sauers Lady Raiders won the National Lutheran basketball Association Tournament Championship on March 26 in Valparaiso. The county team competed against 32 Lutheran schools from across the United States.

The local ladies defeated teams from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Florida before downing Palentine, Illinois 34-28 in an overtime thriller for the national title.

In front: Emma Klinge, Maggie Connell, Ellen Zabor, Kate Connell.

Standing: Coach Mary Jaynes, Avery Koch, Kaitlyn Schepman, Sydney Jaynes, Emma Schepman, Katherine Benter, Coach Greg Zabor, Coach Craig Klinge.

The St. John Lady Raiders finished the season with a 34-1 record.