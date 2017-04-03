Peoples Bank E-Statement Promotion Benefits Local Festival

The Peoples Bank President Mark Norman recently presented a check for $500 to Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival committee representatives, Chester Jones and Doris Kovener.

Late last year the bank began a promotion of its new environmentally friendly e-statements program. For each bank customer who signed up for the paper-free monthly bank statements, the bank donated $2 to a local non-profit group.

“The new program was very successful and the Crothersville branch employees designated the Red, White & Blue Festival as the local non-profit,” said Norman.

The bank conducted similar promotions in Brownstown and Seymour where they have additional banking facilities.

“We are proud to give back to worthy community organizations that, in turn, benefit our customers in the communities we serve,” said the bank president.