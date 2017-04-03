Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE
The contents of storage Unit Building 3 #15 formerly rented to Amber Colwell, at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, April 22, 2017 unless payments are made in full.
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of April, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Cumulative Bridge Fund
Capital Outlays 80,000
Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 80,000
Emergency Management Special Approp Fund
Supplies 3,880
Total Emergency Management
Special Approp Fund 3,880
Problem Solving Court Grant Fund-
Community Corrections
Other Services & Charges 6,461
Total Problem Solving Court Grant Fund-
Community Corrections 6,461
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: April 5, 2017
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
