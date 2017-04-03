Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of storage Unit Building 3 #15 formerly rented to Amber Colwell, at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville will be opened and contents disposed of as a result on non-payment of rent on Saturday, April 22, 2017 unless payments are made in full.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of April, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Cumulative Bridge Fund

Capital Outlays 80,000

Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 80,000

Emergency Management Special Approp Fund

Supplies 3,880

Total Emergency Management

Special Approp Fund 3,880

Problem Solving Court Grant Fund-

Community Corrections

Other Services & Charges 6,461

Total Problem Solving Court Grant Fund-

Community Corrections 6,461

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

