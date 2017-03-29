Conservation Club Frying Fish This Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club of Crothersville will hold their monthly Fish Fry & Chili Supper this Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu will consist of fish sandwiches, chili, french fries, desserts and drinks.

Call in orders can be made by calling 812-498-4447. The club is located on Co. Ro. 800 S, southwest of Crothersville.

Club memberships are available for $5-$15.

The club can be rented for your meeting, reunion or family gathering for $50.

For more information contact Sandy at 812-793-2014 or Brian at 812-498-4447.