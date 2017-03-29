Court News . . .

For the most up-to-date court filings on marriage licenses, divorces, civil & criminal cases, real estate sales prices, and monthly bankruptcy filings, pick up a copy of the Crothersville Times print edition. Just 50 cents for all the news you want to know every week!

Available at:

•256 Supply in Austin

•Austin Sunoco

•Crothersville Marathon

•Stop In Liquors in Crothersville

•Premier Ag Energy Plus in Crothersville

•Uniontown Marathon

•Premier Ag Energy Plus in Brownstown

•Cafe Maria in Freetown

•Denny’s Grocery in Freetown