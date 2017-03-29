Public Notices

2016 School Performance

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, lndiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, lndiana, until 4:00 pm on Monday April 17, for the 2017 Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 9 AM local time on Tuesday April 18, 2017 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Annex aL220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, lndiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts Form No. 96 (Revised 2009).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and pavement, bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, lndiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Mrs. Kathy Hohenstreiter

Jackson County 2017 Resurfacing Program

3/22, 3/29 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1702-MI-0018

The Peoples Bank of Brownstown

vs.

Jeff McClintock and

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

NOTICE OF FILING OF ACTION

To: The Defendant named above, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on February 22, 2017, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Petition to Obtain Title to a Motor Vehicle and Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of Jeff McClintock, including his Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

3/15, 3/22, 3/29 hspaxlp