Man Injured By Cannon Shrapnel In Vernon Township

The new year didn’t begin so happy for a Seymour man attempting to celebrate it.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Lucas, 30-year-old Kyle S. Sexton of Seymour was injured when a home made cannon exploded sending steel shrapnel into his leg.

According to Lucas, at 11:41 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, emergency responders were called to the home of Robert Helblig in the 1400 block of South 1060 E in northern Vernon Township.

Lucas said Sexton was attempting to fire a home made cannon made from 2” steel pipe when the cannon exploded sending shrapnel into Sexton’s upper right thigh.

Crothersville Police Officer J.L. McElfresh was the first to arrive at the scene and began administering first aid to slow the bleeding. Sheriff’s Department reserve officers Steve Murphy and Rick Hirtzel also arrived to assist along with Crothersville-Vernon Township First Responders.

Sexton was transported from the scene by Jackson County Ambulance to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being transferred to U of L Hospital in Louisville.

Lucas reported Sexton’s condition was stable when he was transported to the Louisville Hospital.