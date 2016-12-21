FFA Delivers Over 16,000 Pounds Of Food

The Crothersville FFA, with the help of the local fire department, delivered over 8.13 tons of food to the Crothersville Community Saturday morning; an increase of about one ton from last year.

Retiring Crothersville-Vernon Township firefighter Dennis Maxie helps FFA members load toys, food and fruit onto a fire truck during Saturday’s 28th annual Food & Toy delivery.

Handing off a fruit basket to Maxie is Kalynda Hoevener and waiting their turn are Deven Lemen, Carson Farmer, David Rose, and Briar Robinson.

“We delivered boxes of food to 96 families, and also 150 fruit baskets” said chapter president Deven Lemen. “We are very grateful for the generousity of Crothersville residents and organizations in support our FFA in our annual Christmas effort.”