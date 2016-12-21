Christmas Bird Count at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge

Everyone who enjoys looking at birds is invited to the Christmas Bird Count at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The annual “bird inventory” of the refuge will last the entire day but staying the whole time is not required.

Participants should plan to meet at the refuge Visitor Center at 7:30 am to form groups and be assigned areas.

The Christmas Bird Count offers a wonderful opportunity for less experienced birders to learn from experts in bird identification. Participants should bring binoculars, warm clothing, and wear waterproof footwear as the trails will probably be wet.

A hot lunch will be provided free of charge by Muscatatuck Wildlife Society volunteers.

For more information contact Muscatatuck@fws.gov or call Donna at 812-522-4352.