Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING RELATED TO DECLARATORY RESOLUTION FOR TIF DISTRICT (REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION)

Property owners, taxpayers, and other interested parties in the corporate limits of Crothersville, Jackson County, Indiana are hereby notified that a public hearing will be held by the Crothersville Redevelopment Commission at Town Hall, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana, at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a declaratory resolution establishing a TIF district.

At the hearing, interested persons may be heard concerning this matter as set forth in Resolution 2016–4 of the Redevelopment Commission. The complete text of Resolution 2016–4 is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours and will be available at the public hearing.

On Monday, January 2, 2017, the Redevelopment Commission shall consider, and may take final action on, the proposed resolution.

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

Dated: December 15, 2016

12/21 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING RELATED TO DECLARATORY RESOLUTION FOR TIF DISTRICT (TOWN COUNCIL)

Property owners, taxpayers, and other interested parties in the corporate limits of Crothersville, Jackson County, Indiana are hereby notified that a public hearing will be held by the Town Council at Town Hall, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a declaratory resolution establishing a TIF district.

At the hearing, interested persons may be heard concerning this matter as set forth in Resolution 2017–1 of the Town Council. The complete text of Resolution 2017–1 is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours and will be available at the public hearing.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the Town Council shall consider, and may take final action on, the proposed resolution.

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

Dated: December 15, 2016

12/21 hspaxlp