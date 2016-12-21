Classifieds

DRIVER: CDL-A. Great Pay + Sign-On Bonus! Work 5 on / 2 off & home every day! Paid vacation & holidays; Benefits after 90 days. 100% employee owned! Positions limited! 877-600-2121. 12/28

RESIDENT MANAGER OPENING: Move now. Reduced rent plus bonus for light maintenance and showing prospects. Very nice two-bedroom apartment. Call Mark at 317-432-4235.

IF YOU CAN READ, help someone who can’t. Call 523-8688 to start helping

MOBILITY ISSUES?? We have walkers, wheelchairs & canes to lend. Contact Crothersville Senior Citizens at 793-2523.tfn

BANKRUPTCY Payment plans available. 812-522-0628, Mark Risser, Attorney at Law. We are a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy relief under the bankruptcy code. tfn

911 SIGNS Make sure police, ambulance & fire department can find you. $15 includes bracket. Proceeds go to Crothersville-Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department. For more information or to order call 793-3473 & leave message

36 YEARS EXPERIENCED CARE. Professional grooming & boarding. WALKER’S KENNELS. Original location at 12086 East Base Road, Seymour, 523-3666.

NO ONE DESERVES to be hurt! Domestic violence and sexual assault hurt women, children and families. We can offer support, advocacy and safe shelter. All services confidential and at no cost to you. Call 24-hours toll-free: 1-888-883-1959.

ARE YOU EXPIRED? Check your mailing label to see when your subscription to the Crothersville Times should be re-newed. Send your check for $25 for one year; $45 for two in Jackson & Scott Counties; $45 per year elsewhere to PO Box 141, Crothersville, IN 47229.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY: Looking to earn money on your schedule? Have a car? Drive with Uber. Call: 800-963-9113

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo Internet (where avail.) FREE Streaming. FREE Install (up to 6 rooms.) FREE HD-DVR. Call 1-800-283-0560

DIRECTV. NFL Sunday Ticket (FREE!) w/Choice All-Included Package. $60/mo for 24 months. No upfront costs or equipment to buy. Ask about next day installation! 1- 800-319-1528

SAVE on internet and TV bundles! Order the best exclusive cable and Satellite deals in your area! If eligible, get up to $300 in Visa Gift Cards. CALL NOW! 1-800-609-2743

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY – TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-800-849-0986

HEALTH: Got Knee Pain? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain. Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1-800-478-7594.

DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED NOW! Learn to drive for US Xpress! NEW Drivers earn $800/week & Benefits! No Experience Needed! CDL & Job Ready in 3 weeks! (812) 246-5515

DRIVER – CDL A PERMIT HOLDERS. $500 – $1,000 Incentive Bonus. No Out of Pocket Tuition Cost! Get Your CDL in 22 Days. Paid Training after Graduation. MUST HAVE CLASS A INDIANA PERMIT. 6 Day Refresher Courses Available. Minimum 21 Years of Age. (877) 899-1293 EOE www.kllmdrivingacademy.com

DRIVER: Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers NEW PAY SCALE – NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set@70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52 cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com

MEDICAL: Life Alert. 24-7. One press of a button sends help FAST! Medical, Fire, Burglar. Even if you can’t reach a phone! FREE Brochure. CALL 800-265-1491.