Premier Ag Helps FFA Food Drive



Crothersville FFA President Deven Lemen accepts a $3,000 donation from Premier Ag and Land O’ Lakes Foundation from Premier Ag employees, Adam Brooks and Katie Martin for the Crothersville FFA Toy & Food Drive.

“Premier Ag was given the opportunity to submit a matching grant from Land O’ Lakes to a community project that encompasses hunger,” said Martin. She said that supporting the Crothersville FFA with their Toy & Food Drive is a great way for Premier Ag and Land O’Lakes to help combat hunger in our community.

Brooks added, “the members of the Crothersville FFA have a terrific program and that the Toy & Food Drive is successful because of the hard work from so many.”

“We rely on corporate donations so much now as compared to the past,” said Lemen “We certainly couldn’t deliver the quantity of food that we do without the generous donations from Premier Ag and Land O’Lakes.”

Donations to the 28th Crothersville FFA Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through this Friday, Dec. 16 and those wishing to donate should contact chapter advisor, Linda Begley at 812-793-2051.