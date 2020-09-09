9 Jailed On Drug Charges; Traffic Stops Uncover Meth & Fentanyl

Five Scott County residents were sent to jail on the same day for a variety of drug related offenses in three separate incidents on Monday, Aug. 31, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

When Corporal Johnney Coomer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in rural Scott County, the driver of the motorcycle refused to stop. After a brief pursuit the deputy apprehended Tyler Jackson, 28, of Lexington.

After his investigation, Coomer arrested Jackson for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, altering a vehicle identification number, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of criminal mischief.

Deputies Skylar Thompson and Jessica Dickey and Corporal Coomer were called to a Scottsburg hotel later that evening on a report of drug use. The authorities made contact with the two occupants of the room. Their investigation led to the arrest of the pair on drug related charges.

William Hamby, 33, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Charly Young, 23, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

Later that same night at the same hotel, Corporal Coomer and Deputy Jessica Dickey went to another rented room on a report of drug use. Their investigation led to the arrest of two more people for drug related charges.

Jacqueline Koch, 28, of Scottsburg was arrested for unlawful possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

Nicholas Ferguson, 29, of Austin was arrested for possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Sergeant John Hartman and Deputies Jessica Dickey, Jamie Royce and Dilan Campbell made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. Their investigation led to the arrest of Scott Todd Cope, 32, of Lexington for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

Deputies confiscated approximately 30 grams (a little over an ounce) of methamphetamine and other drug related items, Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.

Just after midnight, Deputy Skylar Thompson made a traffic stop in rural Scott County and was assisted by Corporal Coomer and Deputy Jessica Dickey. Their search and investigation led to the arrest of three people on drug and gun related charges.

Austin Bogan, 25, of Lexington, was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, possession fentanyl, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Nicholas George, 18, of Jacksonville, FL, was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

Byron Miller, 28, of Lexington, was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

During the traffic stop deputies located approximately 5.5 grams of Fentanyl, approximately a half of a pound of Marijuana, over $1,000 in cash and two guns.

Sheriff Goodin praised the efforts of the Scott County Deputies. “Their work in attacking the drug dealers, especially in this case with seized fentanyl, saved lives not only in Scott County, but wherever this stuff could have ended up,” said Goodin. Adding that the quantity seized was enough to kill over 2,000 people